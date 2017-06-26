U.S. Israel & World News
JNN News Update June 24, 2017
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT OPENS FIRST REGULATION-SIZED JERUSALEM FOOTBALL STADIUM: The new Kraft Family…
JNN News Update June 24, 2017
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT OPENS FIRST REGULATION-SIZED JERUSALEM FOOTBALL STADIUM: The new Kraft Family…
JNN News Update June 20, 2017
BBC’s SHAMEFUL HEADLINE: BBC REPORTS JERUSALEM TERROR ATTACK AS ‘THREE PALESTINIANS KILLED,’ TRUMP’S SON STANDS…
JNN News Update June 20, 2017
BBC’s SHAMEFUL HEADLINE: BBC REPORTS JERUSALEM TERROR ATTACK AS ‘THREE PALESTINIANS KILLED,’ TRUMP’S SON STANDS…
JNN News Update June 18, 2017
USA CLAIMS, PALESTINIANS VOW TO CONTINUE TO PAY TERRORISTS’ FAMILIES: Palestinian officials have denied USA Secretary…
JNN News Update June 18, 2017
USA CLAIMS, PALESTINIANS VOW TO CONTINUE TO PAY TERRORISTS’ FAMILIES: Palestinian officials have denied USA Secretary…
JNN News Update June 12, 2017
HAMAS TERRORIST TUNNEL DISCOVERED UNDER A SCHOOL RUN BY UNRWA IN THE GAZA STRIP: A Hamas…
JNN News Update June 12, 2017
HAMAS TERRORIST TUNNEL DISCOVERED UNDER A SCHOOL RUN BY UNRWA IN THE GAZA STRIP: A Hamas…
JNN News Update June 10, 2017
HEBREW U. PLACES IN 99TH PERCENTILE OF WORLD UNIVERSITIES: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has maintained…
JNN News Update June 10, 2017
HEBREW U. PLACES IN 99TH PERCENTILE OF WORLD UNIVERSITIES: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has maintained…
A perfect picture of peace
www.israeltoday.co.il June 1, 2017The massacre of the innocents in Manchester last week was a shocking…
A perfect picture of peace
www.israeltoday.co.il June 1, 2017The massacre of the innocents in Manchester last week was a shocking…
Recent Community Blog Posts
Past, Present and Future
Have you ever done something so awful that it stings when you remember it? The…in Diana Levine
Miracle Nation
The modern state of Israel is a young country born merely 69 years ago. It…
Remembering The Future
Abraham had this awesome habit. Whenever God gave him a promise or did something…
Messianic Matchmaking
As I write this blogpost, I am in the middle of a day our congregation…in Michael Wolf
Joy in Nurturing
Summer is finally here. What better way to spend your summer than going outside! For…
Maiyim Chaim - Living Water
During Sukkot and in particular on Hoshanah Rabbah (1) - (Hoshanah Rabbah being the final…
Recent News Across the Messianic Times
JNN News Update June 24, 2017
in Israeli
Past, Present and Future
in Diana Levine
Arts and Entertainment
Messianic Youth and Community
Wise Money Israel to give seminars…
Wise Money Israel Founder and CEO Evan Liberman will be holding several important “Invest in…
Wise Money Israel to give seminars…
Wise Money Israel Founder and CEO Evan Liberman will be holding several important “Invest in…
JNN News Update June 22, 2017
WORLD’S DEMOCRACIES ABSENT AT ANNUAL ISRAEL-BASHING DEBATE: The world’s democracies collectively snubbed the UN Human Rights…
JNN News Update June 22, 2017
WORLD’S DEMOCRACIES ABSENT AT ANNUAL ISRAEL-BASHING DEBATE: The world’s democracies collectively snubbed the UN Human Rights…
Guest Post by Anonymous | Messianic…
Brooklyn, New York’s fastest growing Plastic Surgery practice attributes their intense level of growth to…
Guest Post by Anonymous | Messianic…
Brooklyn, New York’s fastest growing Plastic Surgery practice attributes their intense level of growth to…
Stewart Winograd in New York
Reach Initiative International (RII) founder Rabbi Stewart Winograd will be speaking at Beit Tefillah Chavurah…
Stewart Winograd in New York
Reach Initiative International (RII) founder Rabbi Stewart Winograd will be speaking at Beit Tefillah Chavurah…
Conference Junkies to be Recognized at…
Murca — Interesting news from the Greater Messianic Movement this week, as President Bernis announced…
Conference Junkies to be Recognized at…
Murca — Interesting news from the Greater Messianic Movement this week, as President Bernis announced…
Introvert Deliberately Gives Her Cold to…
Richmond, VA - 28 year old Rachel Cantor is over it. She really just is.…
Introvert Deliberately Gives Her Cold to…
Richmond, VA - 28 year old Rachel Cantor is over it. She really just is.…