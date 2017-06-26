Wisconsin Cranberry Cake

Wisconsin Cranberry Cake

Chukat 5777

Chukat 5777

JNN News Update June 24, 2017

JNN News Update June 24, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT OPENS FIRST REGULATION-SIZED ...
Wise Money Israel to give seminars on Investing in Israel

Wise Money Israel to give seminars on Investing in Israel

Wise Money Israel Founder and CEO Evan Liberman will be holding ...
JNN News Update June 22, 2017

JNN News Update June 22, 2017

WORLD’S DEMOCRACIES ABSENT AT ANNUAL ISRAEL-BASHING DEBATE: The ...
Guest Post by Anonymous | Messianic Judaism Sees Major Wave of Circumcision Reversal Surgeries for Gentiles Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

Guest Post by Anonymous | Messianic Judaism Sees Major Wave of Circumcision Reversal Surgeries for Gentiles Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

Brooklyn, New York’s fastest growing Plastic Surgery practice ...
Stewart Winograd in New York

Stewart Winograd in New York

Reach Initiative International (RII) founder Rabbi Stewart Winograd ...
Conference Junkies to be Recognized at Summer Conferences with Special Serrated Half Ribbon Underneath Their Name Badges Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

Conference Junkies to be Recognized at Summer Conferences with Special Serrated Half Ribbon Underneath Their Name Badges Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

Murca — Interesting news from the Greater Messianic Movement this ...
JNN News Update June 20, 2017

JNN News Update June 20, 2017

BBC’s SHAMEFUL HEADLINE: BBC REPORTS JERUSALEM TERROR ATTACK AS ...
Introvert Deliberately Gives Her Cold to Anyone Who Shakes Her Hand During Congregational Greeting Time Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

Introvert Deliberately Gives Her Cold to Anyone Who Shakes Her Hand During Congregational Greeting Time Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

Richmond, VA - 28 year old Rachel Cantor is over it. She really just ...
YMJA Leadership Team Builds Golem To Hunt Curfew-Breaking Teens at Messiah Conference Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

YMJA Leadership Team Builds Golem To Hunt Curfew-Breaking Teens at Messiah Conference Satire, from our friends at Messianic Meow

Grantham, PA – In less than two weeks, the MJAA is set to kick off ...
JNN News Update June 18, 2017

JNN News Update June 18, 2017

USA CLAIMS, PALESTINIANS VOW TO CONTINUE TO PAY TERRORISTS’ FAMILIES: ...
Korach 5777

Korach 5777

Marinated Roast

Marinated Roast

U.S. Israel & World News

  • JNN News Update June 24, 2017

    JNN News Update June 24, 2017

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT OPENS FIRST REGULATION-SIZED JERUSALEM FOOTBALL STADIUM: The new Kraft Family…

    JNN News Update June 24, 2017

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT OPENS FIRST REGULATION-SIZED JERUSALEM FOOTBALL STADIUM: The new Kraft Family…

  • JNN News Update June 20, 2017

    JNN News Update June 20, 2017

    BBC’s SHAMEFUL HEADLINE: BBC REPORTS JERUSALEM TERROR ATTACK AS ‘THREE PALESTINIANS KILLED,’ TRUMP’S SON STANDS…

    JNN News Update June 20, 2017

    BBC’s SHAMEFUL HEADLINE: BBC REPORTS JERUSALEM TERROR ATTACK AS ‘THREE PALESTINIANS KILLED,’ TRUMP’S SON STANDS…

  • JNN News Update June 18, 2017

    JNN News Update June 18, 2017

    USA CLAIMS, PALESTINIANS VOW TO CONTINUE TO PAY TERRORISTS’ FAMILIES: Palestinian officials have denied USA Secretary…

    JNN News Update June 18, 2017

    USA CLAIMS, PALESTINIANS VOW TO CONTINUE TO PAY TERRORISTS’ FAMILIES: Palestinian officials have denied USA Secretary…

  • JNN News Update June 12, 2017

    JNN News Update June 12, 2017

    HAMAS TERRORIST TUNNEL DISCOVERED UNDER A SCHOOL RUN BY UNRWA IN THE GAZA STRIP: A Hamas…

    JNN News Update June 12, 2017

    HAMAS TERRORIST TUNNEL DISCOVERED UNDER A SCHOOL RUN BY UNRWA IN THE GAZA STRIP: A Hamas…

  • JNN News Update June 10, 2017

    JNN News Update June 10, 2017

    HEBREW U. PLACES IN 99TH PERCENTILE OF WORLD UNIVERSITIES: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has maintained…

    JNN News Update June 10, 2017

    HEBREW U. PLACES IN 99TH PERCENTILE OF WORLD UNIVERSITIES: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has maintained…

  • A perfect picture of peace

    A perfect picture of peace

    www.israeltoday.co.il  June 1, 2017The massacre of the innocents in Manchester last week was a shocking…

    A perfect picture of peace

    www.israeltoday.co.il  June 1, 2017The massacre of the innocents in Manchester last week was a shocking…

Sponsored Articles

Recent Community Blog Posts

Recent News Across the Messianic Times

June 26, 2017

JNN News Update June 24, 2017

in Israeli

by Vision for Israel

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT OPENS FIRST REGULATION-SIZED JERUSALEM FOOTBALL STADIUM: The new Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem was inaugurated this week and made possible by a $6 million…
June 26, 2017

Past, Present and Future

in Diana Levine

by Rebbetzin Diana Levine

Have you ever done something so awful that it stings when you remember it? The memory of it brings your head down low and it becomes a wave of shame.…
June 23, 2017

Wise Money Israel to give seminars on Investing in Israel

in Community

by Wise Money Israel Staff

Wise Money Israel Founder and CEO Evan Liberman will be holding several important “Invest in Israel” seminars in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Georgia to educate the Messianic community on the Biblical…
June 22, 2017

JNN News Update June 22, 2017

in Community

by Vision for Israel

WORLD’S DEMOCRACIES ABSENT AT ANNUAL ISRAEL-BASHING DEBATE: The world’s democracies collectively snubbed the UN Human Rights Council’s annual condemnation of Israel in Geneva on 19 June 2017 when none of their…
June 22, 2017

Miracle Nation

in Wise Money Israel

by Stefan Silver

The modern state of Israel is a young country born merely 69 years ago. It is a small nation with approximately 8.5 million people in an area the size of…
June 22, 2017

Guest Post by Anonymous | Messianic Judaism Sees Major Wave of Circumcision Reversal Surgeries for Gentiles Satire, from our friends…

in Community

by Anonymous for the Messianic Meow

Brooklyn, New York’s fastest growing Plastic Surgery practice attributes their intense level of growth to the large number of Brit Milah reversal procedures performed upon Messianic Gentiles who, upon embarking…
June 22, 2017

Stewart Winograd in New York

in Community

by Daily News Staff

Reach Initiative International (RII) founder Rabbi Stewart Winograd will be speaking at Beit Tefillah Chavurah in New Hartford, New York. He will be with Beit Chavurah on Friday, June 23rd…
June 21, 2017

Conference Junkies to be Recognized at Summer Conferences with Special Serrated Half Ribbon Underneath Their Name Badges Satire, from our…

in Community

by The Messianic Meow

Murca — Interesting news from the Greater Messianic Movement this week, as President Bernis announced Conference Junkies will finally get the recognition they crave. Beginning with the inaugural Conference Conference,…
June 20, 2017

JNN News Update June 20, 2017

in Israeli

by Vision for Israel

BBC’s SHAMEFUL HEADLINE: BBC REPORTS JERUSALEM TERROR ATTACK AS ‘THREE PALESTINIANS KILLED,’ TRUMP’S SON STANDS UP FOR THE TRUTH: "Three Palestinians killed after deadly stabbing in Jerusalem," BBC tweeted on Friday…
Load more No more items

Arts and Entertainment

Messianic Youth and Community

MT logo 01 revThe Messianic Times has become the leading international Messianic Jewish newspaper since its inception in 1990. Started as a quarterly publication, it is now published six times per year by Times of The Messiah Ministries. It includes news from the worldwide Messianic community, Israeli current events and analysis, opinion pieces, book and music and film reviews, informative articles and a directory of Messianic Jewish congregations.

 